Anushka Sharma’s Tribute To Neem Karoli Baba On Holi: Rare Unseen Photos From Her Spiritual Journey

In a recent post by Anushka Sharma, they share their thoughts and pay tribute to Neem Karoli Baba on Holi. A few months back, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at Neem Karoli Baba’s ashram with his daughter Vamika and meditated there for a few hours. But today, Anushka Sharma shares some of his spiritual journey and shares some rare, unseen photos on his Instagram handle.

In addition to being a devotee of Lord Hanuman in India, Neem Karoli Baba is also referred to as Maharaj ji. He is well known outside of India for offering spiritual advice to numerous American businessmen, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, director Daniel Goleman, humanitarian Larry Brilliant and his wife Girija, and other well-known figures.

She also said, “Chanting brings me into the space of love within, which to me is my Guru, Neem Karoli Baba. From the outside, he was a little old man wrapped in a blanket, in whose presence I felt unconditionally loved. On the inside, there was nothing in him that wasn’t love. I have to talk about my Guru because everything I have that is of true, lasting value comes from my relationship with him. I am not trying to sell you. There is no group to join. We already joined it. It is called the “human race.” Maharaj Ji, who was beyond any sectarian beliefs, said over and over again that we are all part of one family and that the same blood runs through our veins.”

After this post by Anushka Sharma, many celebrities like Rajkumar Rao, Kajal Agrawal, and many more are making comments that they also visit the Neem Karoli Baba ashram.

A few days ago, we all got to know that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited and conducted a puja ritual by making prayer offerings at the Mahakaleshwar Mandir in Ujjain. In the traditional Hindu look, both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are seen doing Pooja and following all the rituals near the Shivling.

This all happened just before the last and fourth matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. This ritual is not for cricket at all, but as we all saw before the 2022 Asia Cup and the 2022 World Cup, they both visited several temples in India.

Through this, our younger generation is motivated, gains a face for God, and knows and understands the significance of the rituals and Pooja performed by our parents and elders.