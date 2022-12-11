Anushka Turns Virat Kohli Into A ‘Ghost’ On Their 5th Anniversary, Wrote- ‘I Know, You Are Always Behind Me…’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary today. Both were married on 11 December 2017 in Italy. It was a dreamy wedding, after seeing the pictures of Virat and Anushka’s wedding many girls wanted to get married. On the occasion of the fifth wedding anniversary, Anushka Sharma has wished Virat Kohli a very unique wedding anniversary.

On this special occasion, Anushka Sharma shared a lot of pictures with Virat Kohli. The first photo is from Anushka Sharma’s Pari film. This photo has been photoshopped, in which Anushka Sharma is in front and Virat Kohli is standing in place of a ghost in the back. In the second picture, Virat is seen taking a selfie with Anushka.

In another photo, Virat Kohli is seen lying on the bed in the hospital. In fact, when Anushka Sharma was in pain during delivery, Virat Kohli was lying on the adjacent bed with her the next day of delivery to make her feel better. These are pictures of some very special moments, shared by Anushka Sharma on social media.

The fourth picture has a coffee mug with Virat and Anushka’s picture printed on it. On the other hand, in the fifth picture, Anushka shared that picture, in which her look was said to be a copy of the money heist look. Let us tell you that Virat has also commented on these pictures. He wrote- ‘I know you have the most wonderful pictures of me’.