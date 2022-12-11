Siddhant Spotted With Navya At Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Birthday Party, See The Pictures Inside!!

Film celebrities are often seen attending each other’s birthday parties in Bollywood. They also enjoy each other’s company a lot. Recently, producer and writer Amritpal Singh Bindra celebrated his birthday, in which many Bollywood celebrities attended the party. During this, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi were spotted together. After which there are discussions of both dating.

Siddhant

Recently, producer Amritpal Singh celebrated his birthday in Mumbai by throwing a grand party at his house. His party was attended by Bollywood stars, in which film stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, and Sidharth Malhotra also reached.

Navya

One of the cutest couples of Bollywood, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal were spotted on Amritpal’s birthday. Varun often attends birthday parties with his wife Natasha and fans are also very happy to see both of them together. Varun wore a black jacket in this party while his wife Natasha took a casual look in red color one piece. Both were looking very beautiful.

Kiara and Siddharth

Apart from this, the ever green couple of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were also seen. They recently celebrated their first anniversary and were seen together at Amritpal’s birthday party. Both were spotted in the car. Apart from this, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Siddhant Chaturvedi were also seen at the party.

While many celebrities posed for the media sitting in their cars, Shah Rukh decided to skip the shutterbugs and attend the birthday bash in a car with black curtains. His wife Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan were also seen with Shahrukh. On the other hand, Kiara and Sidharth were also seen in casuals leaving Amritpal’s birthday party in the same car. Both posed for the media while sitting in the car.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi also attended Amritpal Singh’s birthday party. He posed at the party in one piece dress. She was looking very glamorous in this dress. Apart from this, Karan Johar also reached the party and he was seen sitting in the car talking on the phone. The party was also attended by Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor along with Rhea Chakraborty, Chunky Pandey also reached with his wife Bhavna Pandey and Ritesh Sidhwani. Pictures and videos from the birthday party are currently going viral on the internet.

Varun and Natasha

On the work front, Amritpal will once again be seen collaborating with Vicky Kaushal for a project after Love Square Foot. It is directed by Anand Tiwari and co-produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. This is the first time Vicky Kaushal and Dimri are working together in a film.