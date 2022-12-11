YouTuber Armaan Malik’s Two Wives Are Pregnant Together, Surprised Users Said – “Ye Kya Dekhna Padra Hai”

Famous YouTuber and popular content creator Armaan Malik often make headlines for his personal life. Let us inform you that Armaan has two wives, Kritika Malik and Payal Malik. Due to his two wives, Armaan has been trolled many times on social media. Now recently news has come that both wives of Armaan’s are going to become mothers together. Armaan himself shared this information on social media, but when Armaan shared this happiness with the public, he started getting trolled.

Armaan Malik With His Wives

YouTuber Armaan has shared some pictures of both his wives Kritika and Payal flaunting their baby bumps. While both are wearing matching co-ord sets, Armaan is looking handsome in orange colored sweatshirt. This photo is becoming fiercely viral on social media. Fans are giving feedback on their photos.

As soon as Armaan shared the photos of his wives on social media, where on one hand the fans congratulated all three, on the other hand the trollers trolled them fiercely. One user wrote on the photo, ‘I am surprised… how can both be pregnant together? While commenting, another user wrote, ‘Are both pregnant at the same time’. So there a user wrote, ‘He don’t love Payal, he always keeps sharing photos with his second wife, which shows that Armaan gives more importance to his second wife’.

Let us inform you that Armaan Malik married Payal Malik in the year 2011. The couple also has a son named Chirayu Malik and then in the year 2018, Armaan married Kritika Malik, who has been a good friend of his first wife Payal Malik. These couples entertain fans by sharing vlogs and reel videos of their routine life on social media.