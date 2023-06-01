Ashish Vidyarthi’s Second Marriage Did Not Happen Without Pain For His Family; What The Actor Says

Ashish Vidyarthi’s second marriage broke the mountain of sorrows in the family, the actor said – there is a pain in this farewell. Renowned ‘Villain’ of the 90s and National Award-winning actor Ashish Vidyarthi has told that when he recently got married for the second time, a mountain of sorrow and pain broke down in the family. Saying goodbye to the family and separating from the first wife was very painful. Ashish also told how he met Rupali.

Actor Ashish Vidyarti got married a few days back in Assam’s Rupali Baruah. Earlier he was married to actress Rajoshi Baruah i.e. Peelu Vidyarthi. But Ashish Vidyarthi separated from Peelu Vidyarthi a few years back. Last year, he also filed for divorce in court. But now when he got married for the second time, because of this the family is very sad and in trouble. Ashish Vidyarti recently gave an interview in which he talked about his second marriage with Rupali Baruah. Also told what problems are being faced in their house after the second marriage.

Ashish Vidyarthi broke the news of his second marriage to Rupali Barua on 25 May. As soon as their wedding pictures went viral, everyone was left in awe. Seeing Ashish Vidyarthi getting married for the second time at the age of 57, questions arose in everyone’s mind. It was being asked whether Ashish Vidyarti was divorced from his first wife? Where is his first wife? In the midst of all these questions, first Peelu Vidyarthi came and clarified, while later Ashish Vidyarthi came.

Now in the latest interview, Ashish has told what are the side effects of his second marriage on the family. Talking to ‘The Telegraph T-2’, the actor said, ‘Pilu and I are moving forward with wonderful memories of a wonderful marriage. I have never considered Peelu only as the mother of my son. Peelu is my friend. She was my wife. She was like this with me. Please don’t think that all this happened without pain. There is a pain in saying goodbye. It is very difficult. Now, I’m being clinical about this, but both Peelu and I and Mowgli have gone through pain. But then you have a choice. Do you want to deal with it or do you want to live with it? And then life goes on.

Ashish Vidyarti further told how he met Rupali Baruah. He said, ‘I met Rupali during one of my vlogging assignments last year after my breakup with Peelu, and we started chatting. Then I came to know that Rupali has also gone through a lot of pain in her life. She had lost her husband five years ago and had not thought of remarrying. But when we talked, we found that there is a possibility. She can have a fresh look at life and can consider getting married. I was surprised that I was with someone who was probably myself at some point in my life and was looking at life a little differently. She is 50 and I am 57. Why not? Regardless of our age, race or status, each of us can be happy. The most important thing for me is to fulfill my responsibilities and this has been my priority.

Who is Ashish’s first and second wife?

It is known that Rupali Baruah is a resident of Guwahati, Assam. She is from the fashion sector and has a boutique and cafe in Kolkata. On the other hand, Ashish Vidyarthi’s first wife Peelu Vidyarthi has been a well-known actress, singer and RJ. She has also been a part of TV serials like ‘Suhani Si Ek Ladki’ and ‘Imli’. Peelu Vidyarthi’s mother Shakuntala Baruah was also a well-known actress. Ashish Vidyarti and Peelu also have a son named Arth. He works for Tesla, an electric vehicle maker.