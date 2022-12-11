“Actors Do 4,5 Films In A Year For Money”, Nawazuddin Passed Big Statement About Actors!!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is included in the list of Bollywood actors who have managed to win the hearts of the audience with their excellent performances. The actor has done many wonderful films in his career so far and received a lot of love from the audience. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who started off with a small role in Sarfarosh, made a mark for himself with Gangs of Wasseypur. At the same time, now the actor has given such a statement regarding Bollywood celebrities that he is in the limelight.

Recently Nawazuddin Siddiqui during an interview talked about Bollywood actors, their fees, and box office collections. Nawazuddin also revealed the reason behind actors doing four or five films in a year. The actor said, ‘Actors work in 4-5 films simultaneously because they want money, when they don’t get money in one film, they will do 4-5 films simultaneously. Actors work in multiple shifts and do films back to back. In such a situation, the directors have also become comfortable with this system. And I am ready to do even one film in a year, but the condition is that I get good money’.

Apart from this, Nawazuddin talked about not worrying about the box office collection. He believes that actors who bother for box office are corrupt. He said, ‘Why should an actor talk about the box office? On the other hand, the actors who charge 100 crores for each film have only harmed the film. Small budget films do not suffer. When a film exceeds the budget limit, it is bound to flop. Actors, directors, or story writers are not flops when the film flops. It is the budget of the film that makes it a hit or a flop.

Further, he said, ‘We should not be bothered about the film being a hit or a flop. Also, we should make films without thinking about budget and box office. Cinema should be progressive. I am from a small village and I was very impressed after watching the film ‘Ek Doctor Ki Maut’. If a common man like me can take inspiration from the film, then the possibilities of change in cinema are limitless.