‘Bhabhi Ko Batate Hai Abhi’: Netizens Troll Vicky Kaushal & Kiara Advani As They Pose Together At BB16 Set!

The whole universe can’t stop gushing over Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The couple grabbed everyone’s attention at the Nike Femina Beauty Awards 2022. Their meet and greet video became viral. A VicKat fan is now hilariously trolling the Govinda Naam Mera actor over his viral video with gorgeous Kiara Advani. Check out below for the whole story.

As most know, Vicky will be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s comedy thriller, Govinda Naam Mera. The film stars Kiara and Bhumi Pednekar as female protagonists. For unknown reasons, Bhumi has gone missing while the other two stars are actively promoting the film across the country.

A while ago, videos of Kiara Advani arriving on the sets of Bigg Boss 16 surfaced on social media platforms. She can be seen joining Vicky Kaushal. The pair is all smiles for the paparazzi. While the beauty wore a pink body-hugging dress, the Uri actor opted for a purple pantsuit.

But Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani got a hilarious reaction from Netizens when they saw them looking so happy as they posed together. Netizens dragged Katrina Kaif to troll Vicky and Kiara posing together.

They commented, “Katrina Bohot Maregi,” “Bhabhi ko batate hai abhi,” “Ghar jao, pata chalega,” “C***iya vicky ..cheater Vicky,” “Vicky-kat are best. And sid- kiara. Bakwas couple” etc.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is next in the pipeline with Sam Bahadur, Laxman Utekar along with The Great Indian Family. His wife Katrina Kaif is getting ready for Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. On the other hand, Kiara Advani will be seen in RC15 as well as Satyaprem Ki Katha.