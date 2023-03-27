Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski Spark Dating Rumors After They Are Spotted Kissing In Tokyo; Checkout Viral Pics!

After being caught kissing model and actress Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo, Harry Styles sparked outrage on social media.

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski are making headlines after being caught kissing on the streets of Tokyo, Japan. Yep, you read that correctly!

Singer-actor Harry Styles and model-actress Emily Ratajkowski of these celebs’ personal lives have frequently made headlines due to who they are dating and when and why they broke up. They are now in the news for actually being dating each other.

According to social media footage, Harry and Emily were spotted making out while in Tokyo, Japan. For those who are unaware, the former One Direction member is presently on tour in Asia. In one video, the two are kissing, while in another, they are dancing. A video now going viral shows Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski having a great time together.

While the ‘As It Was’ singer is dressed casually but stylishly in a pink puffer coat over a black two-piece skirt-blouse.

Ratajkowski is dressed casually but stylishly in a pink puffer coat over a black two-piece skirt-blouse. Scroll down to discover what viewers thought after seeing the clips.

There were countless comments expressing shock and reaction to the candid moment.

A comment read, “remove, a lot of people are requesting you to delete, it’s triggering for so many people, there are people that are fainting and feeling unwell, please i’m begging you to delete it, it’s outlawed and criminal in many countries to publish something like this.”

Another commenter jokingly stated, “The internet is going to attain a level of irritating that I don’t believe mankind is really prepared for.”

And now, Harry and Emily have been the talk of the town when the Daily Mail received photos of them sharing an intimate moment.

The rumoured lovebirds were also seen dancing together, according to the portal. It was also stated that neither Harry nor Emily Ratajkowski seemed concerned about strangers noticing them sharing the intimate moment.

Wilde and Styles met for the first time on the sets of Don’t Worry Sweetheart in 2020. The ex-couple was caught holding hands as they attended a wedding together in January 2021.

After dating for two years, Harry and his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde split up in November of last year.

Emily Ratajkowski on the other hand, divorced ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September. Following that, the 31-year-old was linked to Pete Davidson and Eric Andre.