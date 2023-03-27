‘My Father Put…’: Smriti Irani Recalls Doing ‘Jhaadu, Bartan At McDonald’s For Rs 1500 Per Month!

Smriti Irani began her journey as a model. She moved forward to acting and won hearts with her character of Tulsi in Ekta Kapoor’s show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. At present, Smriti is now at a great position in politics. The actress-turned politician is acting as a Union Minister and Member of Parliament. However, the journey of Smriti Irani was not easy at all. In the early phase of her career, she worked as a cleaner. She used sweeping and dishes in a McDonald’s outlet at a very less salary in return.

Father put forward a tough condition in front of Smriti

In a recent interaction with Nilesh Misra’s YouTube program ‘The Slow Interview’, Smriti recalled her struggling days. She said that after getting selected for Miss India, she needed Rs 1 lakh to go ahead in the competition. She took money from her father as a loan. He put a condition while lending money to Smriti. The father stated that Smriti will have to return the money with interest and if she is not able to do that, he will get her married with a boy of his choice. She accepted it.

Smriti worked as sweeper at McDonald’s

Smriti returned Rs 60,000 to his father from the gifts she received from the beauty pageant. However, she had to work for the rest of the money. She worked in some advertisements too, but she needed a source of income.

Smriti told that she had to work as a cleaner to return her father’s money. She quoted, ‘When I went to McDonald’s, there were only two slots left. They said that this is a foundation job. When I asked what kind of job it was, they said that she would have to do sweeping, mopping and utensils. I said yes. I got Rs 1500 per month for this work.

Smriti Irani told that she used to work six days a week and on the day off she used to go for auditions. During the audition, she got her first show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and the rest is history.