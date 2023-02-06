Its Official! Samantha Ruth Prabhu Joins Team of THIS Show; Says- “It’s Like Homecoming For Me”

After creating magic in the South Indian industry with her acting chops, film actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to make her mark in Bollywood. The actress has teamed up with Varun Dhawan in “Citadel India,” which is going to be directed by Raj and DK. The actress will play a major role in the Indian version of the Citadel series. The makers announced her induction with a new picture of Samantha. “Citadel,” directed by Raj and DK, is currently being shot in Mumbai.

Samantha joins “Citadel India”

The actress is currently awaiting the release of her film “Shakuntalam.” Significantly, there have been reports for several weeks that he is not a part of “Citadel,” but the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video dismissed all those rumours by making an official announcement. Sharing a photo of Samantha, they wrote: “The mission is on. We have started working on the Indian version of Citadel.”

Filmmakers stated this on working with actress

In a statement, director duo Raj and DK say they are thrilled to be working with Samantha. Earlier, all three had also worked together in “The Family Man 2.” Both said, “Once we had the script on paper, she was an obvious choice for this part. Nothing could give us more pleasure than to have her on board.”

We are thrilled to begin production on “Citadel India.” The first leg is being shot in India before moving to Serbia and South Africa. We have an awesome crew and a tremendously talented cast, which makes the creative process all the more exciting.

Samantha talks about working on it

Samantha said in a statement: “When Prime Video and the makers approached me for this project, I decided to take it up in a heartbeat. After working with this team on ‘The Family Man,’ it is like coming home for me.”

She further says: “The Citadel Universe, the interconnected story line between the productions across the globe, and most importantly, the script of the Indian version, really got me excited. I’m thrilled to be a part of this amazing universe envisioned by AGBO from the Russo Brothers. I am quite excited to work with Varun for the first time on this project. He is someone who is full of enthusiasm and makes you happy when you are around him.”