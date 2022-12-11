“We Used To Live Together And…”, Alex Broke Silence On His Relationship With Disha

Bollywood actress Disha Patni remains in the headlines every day. At the same time, these days discussions about the affair of the actress are in full swing. Several times the actress was spotted with the mystery man, after which these reports started coming. This mystery man is Alexander Alex, who has recently broken the silence regarding his and Disha Patni’s relationship. Also he told how he met Disha Patani.

According to media reports, Alexander Alex recently talked about his relationship with Disha Patani during an interview. Alex said, ‘It’s nice to see how people are trying to know about us and making their own guesses. I have been watching for some time how this is going. But we know the truth. I don’t understand what is the need for people to say all this that what is happening? Why can’t they let us live in peace? We laugh at these stories’.

Alex is a model and hails from Serbia. The two met early in their careers and were flatmates. Alex said, ‘It has been seven years since I lived in India. Me and Disha lived together in 2015. At that time Disha and I were with the same agency. I am a fitness freak, so we both started going to the gym together, due to which our bonding also became very good. Disha is like my family and whenever either of us feel low, we talk to each other’.

Alexander Alex also talked about the breakup of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani and told that he is also close to Tiger. At the same time, on the breakup of Tiger Disha, he said, ‘I am no one to comment about anyone else’. Let us inform you that the news of breakup of Tiger and Disha was coming for a long time. At the same time, both never openly talked about it.