Apoorva Mukhija Calls Herself ‘Alia Bhatt From Aram Nagar’, Internet Reacts

After lying low post-backlash from her India’s Got Latent appearance, Apoorva Mukhija is back on social media—this time, with a quirky comparison that sparked mixed reactions.

On Sunday, the content creator shared an Instagram post in a beige mesh dress, resembling Alia Bhatt’s recent Gucci saree look from the Cannes Film Festival. With side-by-side photos of herself and Alia, Apoorva cheekily captioned it, “Alia Bhatt from Aram Nagar.”

Fans were divided. While some hyped her up—“You look more beautiful than Alia,” one wrote—others weren’t sold. “Not even close,” commented one user, with another adding, “You shouldn’t even compare.”

Alia, meanwhile, made waves at Cannes as L’Oréal Paris brand ambassador, dressed in a shimmering silver saree with a sleek silhouette and a matching mini Jackie bag.

Apoorva’s post arrives ahead of her next screen outing in The Traitors, a reality show hosted by Karan Johar and featuring names like Uorfi Javed, Elvish Yadav, and Raj Kundra. The show premieres June 12 on Amazon Prime Video.