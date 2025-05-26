Tattoos Amd Tails: Rasha Gets Inked, Raveena Adopts Azaad The Pup

This weekend marked two heartfelt milestones for the Thadani-Tandon family. Star kid Rasha Thadani got her first tattoo, while her mother, actress Raveena Tandon, adopted a new dog and named him Azaad—after Rasha’s debut Bollywood film.

Rasha, who kicked off 2025 with her acting debut in Azaad, followed in her mother’s footsteps again by getting inked for the first time. She chose a unique design: a butterfly with a trishul at the center, placed on the nape of her neck. A video of the tattoo session went viral, showing Raveena closely supervising the process. Rasha shared that her mother’s comfort with tattoos inspired her, but she had always wanted one herself.

Raveena, known for her love of animals and meaningful tattoos, has several herself—including a scorpion over her heart, her children’s names on her back, and paw prints dedicated to animals. Rasha’s butterfly tattoo is reportedly a tribute to her mother’s unwavering love and support.

Adding to the weekend’s special moments, Raveena welcomed a new canine into the family—a black dog adopted from an NGO. Fittingly, she named him Azaad, echoing the title of Rasha’s debut film. The name originally referenced a majestic black horse featured in the movie. A video shared by the NGO showed Raveena with Azaad and her other dog Elsa, a German Shepherd she had previously adopted after it was abandoned.

The NGO’s caption read, “AZAAD ADOPTED: He was raised as Sultan by his previous owner but had to leave his kingdom. Today he has his own. He’s blessed. Thank you @officialraveenatandon and @livinitupwithlucifer for adopting our boy and giving him this beautiful life.”

From tattoos to pet adoption, the weekend was filled with love, meaning, and new beginnings for both Rasha and Raveena.