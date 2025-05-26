Arbaaz Khan Sparks Pregnancy Rumours, Assists Wife Sshura Down The Stairs Post Lunch Date: Take A Look!!!

Arbaaz Khan and his second wife, Sshura Khan, once again sparked pregnancy rumors as Sshura was spotted wearing loose-fitting clothes, and Arbaaz was seen assisting her down the stairs.

Bollywood actor and director Arbaaz Khan, along with his second wife Sshura Khan, ignited pregnancy rumours earlier this year when paparazzi spotted them leaving a clinic. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2023, were recently seen on a lunch date, during which Arbaaz was seen carefully assisting his wife down the stairs. This gesture further fueled speculation that the couple might be expecting their first child together.

Arbaaz Khan is seen carefully helping wife Sshura descend the stairs

Just a few hours ago, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan were spotted together on a lunch date. One particular moment has captured attention: the 57-year-old was seen thoughtfully assisting his wife as she descended the stairs. Dressed in a casual white T-shirt and denim jeans, Arbaaz gently held Sshura’s hand, encouraging her to take her time while stepping down.

Another detail that caught attention was Sshura’s choice of attire: a loose-fitting, tiger-print co-ord set, similar to those worn by many celebrities during early pregnancy to subtly conceal their baby bump. As they approached their car, Arbaaz was overheard gently saying to his wife, “Aaram se,” before assisting her into the vehicle. This tender gesture instantly drew fans’ attention, sparking a wave of speculation online about a possible pregnancy.

Arbaaz and Sshura Khan’s maternity clinic visits

A month ago, Arbaaz and Sshura were spotted visiting a women’s clinic in Mumbai. Observers couldn’t help but notice how the actor was especially attentive and protective of his wife, fueling further speculation about her pregnancy.

Prior to this, in July 2024, Arbaaz and Sshura were seen outside a clinic, sparking speculation among netizens about a possible pregnancy. Paparazzi stationed at the scene even questioned them about it. While Arbaaz remained silent, Sshura responded by saying: “No, no”.

About Arbaaz and Sshura’s love story

Arbaaz and Sshura first crossed paths on the sets of Patna Shukla, a film produced by Arbaaz and starring Raveena Tandon. At the time, Sshura was working as Raveena’s makeup artist. The couple kept their relationship private for over a year before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 24, 2023, at Arpita Khan’s residence. Prior to this, Arbaaz Khan was married to Malaika Arora for 19 years before their separation in 2017. Despite their divorce, Arbaaz and Malaika continue to co-parent their 22-year-old son, Arhaan Khan.

Despite the 22-year age gap, Arbaaz and Sshura’s relationship continues to grow stronger. Recently, the actor shared a family photo on Instagram that included Sshura along with his parents, Salim and Salma Khan. His simple caption, a red heart emoji, beautifully captured the deep affection shared within the family.

While speculation about a possible baby has been swirling among fans, Arbaaz and Sshura have chosen to stay silent on the matter. However, their frequent public appearances, Arbaaz’s notice ably protective gestures, and Sshura’s penchant for loose-fitting outfits hint that a major announcement might be on the horizon. See the video here.