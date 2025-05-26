Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Stuns In Custom Gucci Gown At Closing Ceremony Red Carpet: Deets Inside!!!

Bollywood’s celebrated star Alia Bhatt recently made a stunning appearance at the closing ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, gracing the iconic red carpet with poise and elegance. For the occasion, Alia opted for a custom Gucci creation that seamlessly blended traditional Indian elements with contemporary high fashion. The gown, inspired by the silhouette of a saree, was intricately embroidered with shimmering crystals arranged in a signature GG Monogram pattern, adding a layer of glamour and opulence to her ensemble.

Unlike her debut at Cannes where she evoked vintage allure in a dramatic cream Schiaparelli gown, Alia embraced a more understated yet equally sophisticated look for the festival’s finale. She styled her hair in soft, flowing waves, giving her an effortlessly graceful appearance, while her makeup was kept minimal to draw attention to the detailed craftsmanship of her gown. Alia’s choice of subtle makeup enhanced her natural features, allowing the sparkling embellishments of her gown to shine under the dazzling lights of the Cannes red carpet.

Her ensemble was not just a fashion statement but a tribute to her ability to seamlessly merge her cultural heritage with the glamour of international fashion, solidifying her reputation as a global fashion icon. Alia Bhatt, the global brand ambassador for the prestigious Italian luxury house, captivated onlookers with her refined elegance.

According to reports, Alia Bhatt was originally scheduled to make her much-anticipated debut at the Cannes Film Festival during its glamorous opening ceremony. However, due to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, she decided to postpone her trip as a mark of sensitivity and solidarity. On May 13, Alia took to social media to address the situation. In a thoughtful and heartfelt Instagram post, she reflected on the circumstances surrounding her decision, sharing her thoughts and emotions with her followers. “There’s a certain stillness in the air when a nation holds its breath… our soldiers are awake, alert, and in danger.

Alia Bhatt was most recently seen captivating audiences in Vasan Bala’s Jigra, where her performance drew critical acclaim for its depth and intensity. Currently, the versatile actress is immersing herself in two highly anticipated projects. She is preparing for her role in Alpha, an action-packed venture directed by Shiv Rawail under the prestigious Yash Raj Films banner. This film promises to showcase a new dimension of Alia’s acting prowess, pushing her into uncharted territory in terms of genre and character.

In addition, Alia is set to reunite with visionary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love and War, a grand romantic saga where she shares the screen with her real-life husband Ranbir Kapoor and acclaimed actor Vicky Kaushal. This much-awaited film is expected to deliver Bhansali’s signature blend of opulence, intricate storytelling, and emotional depth, with Alia at the heart of a powerful narrative.