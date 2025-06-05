Arbaaz Khan’s Subtle Reaction Fuels Rumours Of Wife Sshura’s Pregnancy: ‘Samjha Karo’

Rumours have been swirling over the past few days that Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan are expecting their first child together. While the couple has remained tight-lipped, Arbaaz’s recent public appearance with Sshura in Mumbai has only intensified the speculation.

On Wednesday night, Arbaaz and Sshura were spotted stepping out for a quiet dinner date. As they posed for the paparazzi outside the restaurant, the photographers offered their congratulations—prompting a visibly bashful reaction from Arbaaz, while Sshura smiled shyly and looked on.

Though no official statement was made, Arbaaz’s demeanor appeared to hint at the validity of the ongoing rumours. In several videos now circulating on social media, Arbaaz is seen downplaying the photographers’ remarks, choosing to keep the moment low-key. As the couple walked toward their car, one paparazzo was heard saying, “Jaane do (let them go),” to which Arbaaz playfully replied, “Aap log bhi jaane do (You guys also let it go),” suggesting he may not be ready to comment on the news. Before stepping into the car, he added with a chuckle, “Kabhi kabhi samjha karo (please try to understand sometimes).”

While neither Arbaaz nor Sshura has confirmed or denied the pregnancy, fans were quick to read between the lines. Comments flooded the video clips, with one user writing, “She’s so shy. That pregnancy glow looks beautiful on her,” while another added, “Now is he going to become papa?”

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura tied the knot on December 24, 2023, in a private nikah ceremony held at Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence in Mumbai. Following the intimate celebration, Arbaaz announced the marriage on Instagram with a heartfelt post: “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!”

Before marrying Sshura, Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. The couple, who share a son named Arhaan, separated in 2016 and finalised their divorce in 2017. Arbaaz later dated model Giorgia Andriani for a few years before moving on.