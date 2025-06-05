Hina Khan Expresses Gratitude to Manish Malhotra for Designing Her Saree for the Registered Wedding

Hina Khan’s long-cherished dream of marrying Rocky Jaiswal finally came true as the couple tied the knot in a registered ceremony. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Manish Malhotra for designing her outfit for the special day.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal’s love story wasn’t without its share of challenges. Though Hina rarely spoke openly about the hurdles they faced, their different religious backgrounds significantly shaped their journey together. Despite the odds, the couple stayed strong, dating for over ten years. During Hina’s toughest battle, her fight against breast cancer, Rocky stood by her side as a pillar of strength. And in a heartwarming turn of events, after Hina emerged victorious from her treatment, the two sealed their love by getting married, beautifully shattering long-standing Hindu-Muslim stereotypes.

Hina Khan Expresses Gratitude to Manish Malhotra for Crafting Her Dream Wedding Ensemble

Instead of opting for a grand, lavish wedding celebration, Hina and Rocky chose to tie the knot in an intimate registered ceremony. For her special day, Hina turned to designer Manish Malhotra to create her wedding outfit. Interestingly, Hina had previously walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra’s show dedicated to cancer survivors, alongside Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap, and several others.

The moment Manish posted pictures of Hina’s bridal look on his Instagram handle, the actress was quick to thank the designer for capturing her vision so beautifully. She expressed heartfelt gratitude for crafting a magical ensemble that perfectly reflected her simple yet special love story with Rocky Jaiswal. She wrote: “You understood our simple love story and, with your vision, made everything exquisitely beautiful and better while keeping it minimalistic.”

For Hina’s special day, Manish Malhotra gifted her a one-of-a-kind pastel-toned saree. She looked stunning in an opal green saree, paired with a blush pink blouse adorned with a delicate glass neckline and half sleeves, intricately embroidered with zardozi work. The saree, a handloom creation by the designer, featured timeless gold and silver motifs woven throughout, finished with a traditional kiran patti border for an elegant touch.

Hina completed her look with a soft pink veil gracefully pinned over her head, featuring a delicate scalloped border. For her makeup, she opted for a minimal, fresh-faced look, soft pink blush, well-defined brows, mascara-coated lashes, and a nude pink lipstick. She accessorised elegantly with a diamond maang teeka, a choker necklace, and kundan bangles. A touch of minimal mehendi added the perfect finishing detail to her overall appearance.

Hina’s wedding announcement

After 13 years of being together and eight years after that unforgettable proposal in the Bigg Boss house, Rocky and Hina have finally tied the knot. The newlywed bride took to Instagram to share a few heartwarming glimpses from their intimate wedding with Rocky Jaiswal. In the first picture, the couple is seen holding hands, dressed in traditional Indian attire, adorned with jaimalas. Another candid moment captures them signing their marriage papers, marking their union through a registered ceremony.

Along with the photos, Hina shared a heartfelt note, reflecting on their journey. She expressed how, despite coming from two different worlds, they managed to build a beautiful universe of love together. “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband.”