Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Break Silence on Stampede After RCB’s IPL 2025 Win, ‘Absolutely Gutted’ Read Here!!!

The 2025 IPL season will be etched in memory not just for RCB’s long-awaited victory, but also for the sorrow that followed. What began as a celebration of triumph soon turned into tragedy when a stampede outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives and left over 40 injured. The heartbreaking incident has cast a dark cloud over the team’s historic win. In the wake of the tragedy, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have expressed their deep grief and condolences for the lives lost.

The tragic Bengaluru stampede post RCB’s victory

What was meant to be a historic moment of pride and triumph turned tragic for Bengaluru. As Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their first-ever IPL title after 18 long years, celebrations erupted across the city. Overjoyed fans flooded the streets to mark the milestone victory. To commemorate the occasion, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had planned a grand felicitation ceremony at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was set to honour the victorious team.

However, the situation outside quickly escalated into chaos as massive crowds, many without tickets, gathered in hopes of seeing their cricketing idols. The overwhelming rush at the gates led to a tragic stampede. According to reports, 11 people lost their lives, and 40 others were injured in the incident.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma react to the stampede

The heartbreaking stampede has deeply shaken the cricket community, following the sudden and tragic loss of 11 devoted fans who had supported RCB faithfully for 18 years, only to lose their lives at the very moment of triumph. Among those mourning the tragedy are cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma. The couple took to Instagram to express their grief. Kohli, clearly affected by the incident, shared RCB’s official statement along with a heartfelt message of condolence: “At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted.”

Anushka, who had previously shared joyful glimpses from the victory parade, posted a series of video clips capturing their escort bus making its way through a sea of cheering fans. Virat Kohli could be seen sitting at the front, proudly holding the trophy. In one of her Instagram stories, Anushka captioned the scene, “Namma Bengaluru current scenes,” and in another, she wrote, “These happy faces have waited for this very lovingly and patiently.” She also shared RCB’s official statement on her feed.

RCB Releases official statement after the stampede

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru shared an official statement on their Instagram handle, expressing profound sorrow over the unfortunate incident. The statement from RCB read:

“We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us… RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extends our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe.”

Compensation announced for the victims

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a press conference, confirmed the tragic loss of 11 lives and assured that the government would cover all medical expenses for those injured. He also announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh for each of the deceased victims’ families. Additionally, RCB and KSCA jointly pledged ₹25 lakh in compensation. Meanwhile, netizens criticized the local administration for its failure to manage the crowd effectively and questioned the lack of proper crowd control measures.