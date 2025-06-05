‘Don’t Zoom There!’: Apoorva Mukhija Calls Out Paparazzi Over Cleavage Snap

Content creator and actor Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, recently had a lighthearted yet bold interaction with the paparazzi that’s now going viral on social media. Known for her unfiltered personality, Apoorva was quick to address an ongoing trend she disapproves of—excessive zoom-ins by photographers.

On Wednesday, Apoorva was spotted arriving at an event in Mumbai dressed in a stylish snakeskin-print one-piece outfit. Before heading inside, she took a moment to pose for the shutterbugs outside. However, in a candid exchange, she made a polite but pointed request.

“Sir, idhar zoom karke mat daalna, poori video daalna (Please don’t zoom in here, upload the full video),” she said while gesturing toward her chest, drawing laughs and acknowledgment from the photographers present. The brief moment showcased Apoorva’s playful charm as she continued to strike poses and even asked the paparazzi for their opinion on her look.

Fans quickly applauded her confident stance, with many flooding the comments section in support. “Thank God someone finally spoke about this zoom-in trend,” one person wrote, while another added, “I liked the way she spoke to them—respectful yet assertive.”

What’s Next for Apoorva Mukhija?

Apoorva is currently on a comeback trail after facing online backlash earlier this year following her controversial comments during Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent. Despite the criticism, she’s not slowing down. Apoorva is now gearing up for her next big stint—The Traitors, a reality show hosted by Karan Johar.

Set to premiere on June 12 on Prime Video, The Traitors is the Indian version of the globally popular reality series. The show will feature 20 contestants navigating a high-stakes game of deception and strategy. Alongside Apoorva, the line-up includes names like Karan Kundrra, Uorfi Javed, Raj Kundra, Raftaar, Jasmine Bhasin, Maheep Kapoor, and many more.

Produced in collaboration with All3Media International and BBC Studios India, the show promises intense drama, strategic gameplay, and unexpected alliances. Apoorva’s fans are now eager to see how the Rebel Kid plays the game.