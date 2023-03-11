Archana Gautam Gets Emotional Remembering Days Of Struggle; ‘People Used To Call Me…’

Archana Gautam, who was seen in Bigg Boss 16 house, had to face rejections several times. Recently, remembering the days of her struggle, Archana Gautam mentioned how she was humiliated by being called illiterate illiterate. People didn’t like him. Even though she has reached a high position today, she had to listen a lot in the initial days.

Archana Gautam was well received by the audience during the Bigg Boss show. Archana Gautam recently told how she had to face taunts for not knowing English. People used to call him illiterate illiterate, he had to face elections many times. Archana Gautam also told that a piece of advice from Salman Khan inspired her.

During the interview given to the media, Archana Gautam told that after coming to Mumbai, she had to face rejections many times due to lack of English. When I used to go to meet people, they used to talk to me in English and I could not speak English. Because of which many difficulties had to be faced.

Archana further told that now she has improved herself a lot, now I know the basic things, I think she has prepared herself. But at that time people looked at me with a bad eye and considered me illiterate illiterate. To whom I go to ask for work, they do not deny me clearly, they do not talk about rejection in front of me.

But would have said that it would be known later, the woman would have understood. Archana told that at that time my confidence decreased and I started feeling that nothing will happen to me and I will not get work. Archana further told that Salman told her that it would be better for me to make a career in the entertainment field, that I should focus on.