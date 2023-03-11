Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular celebs of the industry. He has earned name and fame and is everyone’s favourite. Kapil will be seen at Aaj Tak’s Seedhi Baat March 11. On the show, the comedian-actor opens up about going through suicidal thoughts in his life. Read on to know.

Kapil Sharma On Having Suicidal Thoughts

In 2017, Kapil went through a rough patch in his life. Due to which he slipped into depression. In the new episode of the TV show Seedhi Baat, Sharma talked about having suicidal thoughts during the lowest phase of his life. Kapil said that he felt like no one was around to help him in that phase.

On the show, Kapil was asked if he ever went through a suicidal phase in his life, then he spoke about it. He said that during that phase he could see that there was no one to help him to understand things or take care of him. He also said that one doesn’t even realise who is “connected with you only for their own personal benefits, especially for the artists”.

Kapil Sharma’s Work Front

On the professional front, Kapil Sharma will be seen in Zwigato. It is directed by Nandita Das. He is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film that is produced by Applause Entertainment. The film has been screened at several film festivals and has received acclamations. It will release on March 17. Zwigato also stars Shahana Goswami with Kapil. The trailer of Zwigato released recently and Kapil plays a food delivery rider. Shahana plays his on-screen wife.

Zwigato was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival, and also had Indian premiere at Kerala International Film Festival.

Kapil is currently hosting his most watched show The Kapil Sharma Show. He will also be seen as guest in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show What Women Want Season 4.