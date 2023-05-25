‘Have Not Given…’ Hansika Motwani Clarifies Reports On Facing Casting Couch In Tollywood!

Actress Hansika Motwani has proved her mettle in TV and films. She has been part of both Bollywood and South films. Besides her professional life, the actress often comes under scrutiny for her personal life. Recently, she came up with a clarification when she was accused of taking hormonal injections to look a bit older than her age. Now, Hansika has cleared the air around one more controversy surrounding her. She has rubbished reports that claimed that she had to face the casting couch in Tollywood.

Hansika expressed anger over the news

Dismissing the reports of facing casting couch in South industry and expressing her anger over fake media reports, Hansika took to her Twitter handle to share a screenshot of an article. The published article gave misinformation on the actress’ experience with some top actor in the industry. The name of the actor was not mentioned in this report, but it was definitely written that Hansika had taught a lesson to that actor. Slamming the same, the actress wrote, “I didn’t give this quote anywhere. Stop printing nonsense.”

Let us tell you that after marrying Sohail Kathuria on 4 December 2022, Hansika has been a part of one or the other controversy. Actually, Sohail was the ex-husband of the actress’s best friend. She faced a lot of criticism on social media. Netizens tagged her as a ‘home breaker’. Talking about the same, Sohail had said that the way this news came out, it seems like Hansika broke his first marriage which was absolutely wrong.

Workwise, Hansika Motwani who started as a child actress and appeared alongside Hrithik Roshan ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ has announced her next film titled ‘Man’. This is her 51st film. Apart from this, Hansika has multiple films like ‘Rowdy Baby’, ‘My Name is Shruthi’, ‘Guardian’ and ‘Partner’ in the pipeline.