‘Looks like A Fishing Net’, Mouni Roy Trolled For Her Latest Cannes Look!

Actress Mouni Roy has carved her niche in the industry quite beautifully. After showcasing her talent on TV, she made her silver screen debut mesmerising the audience with her fine acting skills. Recently, the actress added another feather in her hat by making an appearance at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival. Like many others, Mouni also put her best foot forwards in terms of style.

During her first appearance on the red carpet, Mouni opted for a blue colored feather fur dress. Soon after her pictures came on the social media, her fans began appreciating her for her looks. However, a section of online audience did not find Mouni’s outfit appropriate for the event. They soon began trolling and mocking Mouni for her dress.

Mouni dropped pictures

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni shared her photos and in the caption, she told that she went to Cannes casually like this. In the pictures, Mouni is seen wearing a feather dress and hat. The pictures of the actress soon attracted likes from celebs and fans. Her besties Disha Patani and Aashka Garodia commented with a heart in section below her post. But some others took funny digs at Mouni’s choice of clothing as it resembled a fishing net.

A user wrote, “Yeh Urfi Javed ne sable big dig hai.” Another said, “Lisa lag rha hai Neeli battak photoshoot kara rahi ho.” A third one penned, “Arey is jaal ka Malik kahan gaya hai. Usko bolo here jaal mein bohot badi (hot) machli fasi hai.” A user stated, “Maybe you are attending Cannes for the first time.” A comment also read, “Why has she used a fishing net?”

Mouni upcoming projects

Workwise, Mouni Roy was much praised for her portrayal of an antagonist in Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’. She has not signed any movie till now.