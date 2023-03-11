Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu who got separated from Naga Chaitanya in 2021 is all set to be married again. But it’s not what you are thinking. Read on to know more about it.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Be Married Again?

As per reports, Samantha is all set to be married again but not in real life. Sam will be seen in Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

It’s said to be a love story and reportedly Samantha is playing the role of a married woman in the film. The Family Man 2 actress will be seen as a married woman in the second half of Kushi as per the reports.

About Kushi

Recently, Samantha has resumed shooting for the film. The pictures of the actress reuniting with the team of Kushi went viral on social media. Director Shiva Nirvana took to his Twitter handle to share the photos in which Samantha and Vijay came were seen with the team. It was on the occasion of Women’s Day, the shoot of Kushi has resumed.

Kushi marks the second collaboration of Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda after Mahanati. It was in May 2022, the makers released its poster with the title. The first schedule of Kushi was shot in Kashmir.

Samantha’s Health Issue

Samantha recently confirmed with her Insta fam that she was diagnosed with a rare auto-immune disease called Myositis. She shared a picture of herself on social media where she was on a drip. Samantha took a break from work due to her treatment but now she has recovered.

Samantha’s Work Front

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in Yashoda for which she was raved by critics and audience. She has Shaakuntalam that is releasing in April. It was supposed to release in February but later got postponed due to unknown reasons.

The diva also has big project, Citadel India, directed by Raj & DK and co-starring Varun Dhawan.