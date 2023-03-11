Neetu Kapoor Joins B-Town’s Elite Club As She Buys A Swanky Mercedes Car; Read On!

The veteran actress, Neetu Kapoor lately bought a brand new luxurious car, Mercedes Maybach GLS 600. The diva thus marked her entry into Bollywood’s ‘Maybach Club’.

Neetu Kapoor is the most successful actresses in Hindi cinema. She took a break from her acting career since ‘Ganga Meri Maa’ was released in 1983. The actress made a comeback in 2009 in the cameo ‘Love Aaj Kal’. Afterwards, Neetu Kapoor starred in films such as, ‘Do Dooni Chaar, ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. She has also worked as a judge in the popular Television show, ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’.

Neetu Kapoor purchased a lavish car of a whooping amount

The Germany luxury vehicle automotive brand, Mercedes-Benz’s franchise partner in Mumbai took to their IG handle. Mercedes-Benz Landmark Cars MH posted pictures of veteran actress, Neetu Kapoor. Neetu opted for a blue-shirt which she paired with black jeans. She was seen in an urban-cool avatar. She posed happily as she cut a mouth watering cake as well. Neetu Kapoor did a tilak on the car, following the Hindu traditions. If reports are to be believed, Neetu Kapoor’s car is priced at Rs. 2.92 crores which has all the features of a luxurious car.

For those who don’t know, the Mercedes GLS is one of the most priced cars in the market. Very less Bollywood celebrities own this super-costly car. Bollywood actors such as Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurana and several others have liked Neetu’s pictures.

Neetu Kapoor is currently enjoying the best phase in her personal life. She shares a distinct bond with her granddaughter, Raha Kapoor and daughter-in-law, Alia Bhatt.

We congratulate Neetu Kapoor on joining B-Town’s ‘Mercedes Maybach’ club.