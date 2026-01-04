Archana Puran Singh’s London Vacation Vlog Goes Viral After Playful ‘Divorce’ Joke With Parmeet Seth

Archana Puran Singh is once again grabbing headlines, not just for her appearance on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ but also for her fun and candid vlogs. The actress runs a YouTube channel with her husband Parmeet Sethi and their two sons, where the family often shares glimpses of their personal life. Currently, the family is vacationing in London, and one of Parmeet’s jokes from the trip has now become the talk of the town.

The incident happened when Archana, Parmeet, their sons, and their girlfriends visited Winter Wonderland to celebrate New Year’s Eve. While enjoying an amusement park ride inside a pod, Parmeet cracked a toilet joke that made everyone laugh, except Archana. Annoyed by the comment, Archana jokingly warned Parmeet saying, “This could lead to a divorce.”* She later explained that she absolutely dislikes vulgar or toilet humour, which is why the joke bothered her.

Staying in a mischievous mood, Parmeet replied, “That’s why I do it.” This made Archana burst into laughter, and she clarified that she wasn’t serious at all. She jokingly added, “I think I could divorce him over this joke. I think it’s justified.” The light-hearted exchange quickly caught viewers’ attention, making the clip go viral across social media. Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi are among Bollywood’s most adored couples.

The two dated for years, lived together, and eventually tied the knot in 1992. Today, they have been married for 33 years and share two sons. Their relationship has always been known for its stability and understanding. Over the years, there have been no reports of conflicts or major disagreements between the two, something quite rare in the entertainment industry.

In an earlier interview, Archana revealed that she kept her marriage a secret for four years because Parmeet’s parents did not initially approve of the relationship. Additionally, married actresses used to get fewer opportunities in the industry at that time. The couple eventually decided to get married spontaneously in a single night after living together for some time.