Avika Gor And Husband Milind Chandwani Welcome the New Year With Fitness and Simplicity, Deets Inside

While celebrities across the industry welcomed the New Year in glamorous ways, parties, vacations, luxury getaways, and intimate date nights but Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor and her husband Milind Chandwani chose a completely different path. The couple, known for their appearance on Pati Patni Aur Panga, kicked off the year by focusing on health, discipline, and togetherness.

Avika and Milind shared a refreshing mirror selfie from their post-workout gym session, giving fans a glimpse of their fitness-driven New Year celebration. In the picture, Avika is glowing with a natural post-workout radiance, sporting black and pink leggings paired with an olive green top, setting new fitness fashion goals. Milind, meanwhile, proudly flaunted his toned abs, proving his dedication to consistent training.

Away from the usual red carpet glitz, party nights, and spotlight, the couple celebrated the New Year with peace and purpose. Avika even highlighted this in her caption, writing, “Making quiet New Year’s Eve and great results the norm. Friendship is always more important than drinks. HappyNewYear.” While many praised the couple’s commitment to fitness, some social media users expressed concern about Milind’s physical transformation.

A few viewers commented that he looked too thin, while others even accused him of taking steroids to achieve his physique, claims that seemed baseless and speculative. Several trolls also offered unsolicited medical and fitness advice, though the couple chose not to engage with the negativity. Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani first met in 2019, and their connection strengthened into a romantic relationship a year later.

After dating for nearly five years, the couple got engaged in June 2025. In September 2025, they took a unique and bold step by getting married on the sets of the reality show ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’, a moment that captivated their fans nationwide. In an interview, Avika opened up about her unconventional wedding and said, “I feel very happy and fortunate that I got the opportunity to have my wedding in such a grand way. My goal was to make my fans a part of my special day, and I’m so happy that I was able to do that.”