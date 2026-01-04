Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Reveals He Still Hasn’t Received His Prize Car, Shares Details of Hosting a Grand Ambani Event

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna continues to stay connected with fans through his YouTube vlogs, where he shares updates about his life post the show. It has been over a month since he lifted the trophy, and in his latest vlog, the actor made an interesting revelation, he still hasn’t received the car he won during a task on the show. Along with this, the actor also opened up about hosting a massive event for the Ambani family, making it one of the most important assignments of his career so far.

In his new vlog, Gaurav gives fans a sneak peek into his preparations for hosting the grand event. He shared that this is the first time he is hosting such a show, and the experience feels completely different from acting or performing on reality TV. Gaurav said, “The script is so long that it feels like I’m preparing for an exam. I’ll be entering the stage on a horse. There will be two shows, and each one will have around 40,000 people. The atmosphere will be completely different.”

His excitement and nervousness clearly reflect the scale of the event, which is expected to be one of the biggest he has ever been part of. Later in the vlog, Gaurav is seen having dinner with comedian Praneet More, where the two reminisce about their journey on Bigg Boss 19. A light-hearted moment came when Praneet used a fork and knife to eat, prompting Gaurav to jokingly ask whether this was the Bigg Boss effect.

Praneet responded with humour, saying, “I’ve become rich.” The banter continued when Gaurav gifted Praneet some sweets, and Praneet jokingly said, “Gift me your car.” This is when Gaurav revealed that he still hasn’t received the prize car he won during a task on the show, something fans were curious about. Throughout the season, Gaurav performed exceptionally well and won multiple tasks, including the car task.

However, more than a month has passed, and the actor is still waiting for the delivery of his prize. Fans have now started discussing this delay online, wondering when the channel or sponsors will hand over the reward. It’s also worth noting that Gaurav faced another setback shortly after starting his YouTube journey. His channel was terminated within the first 24 hours of launch due to a technical issue, but was restored a week later, and he has been posting consistently ever since.