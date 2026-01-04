Sunil Grover Stuns Viewers With His Spot-On Aamir Khan Mimicry on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’; Even Aamir Khan Reacts

If you’re scrolling through your social media feed, chances are you’ve already seen clips of Sunil Grover going viral. The comedian is currently dominating online trends after delivering a mind-blowing impersonation of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Kapil Sharma’s Netflix series, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show.’ From Aamir’s hand gestures to his signature expressions, Sunil replicated every detail flawlessly, so much so that even Aamir Khan couldn’t believe his eyes.

In the Saturday episode of the show, Sunil Grover appeared as Aamir Khan, and his performance instantly stole the spotlight. Viewers were left stunned by how accurately he captured Aamir’s speaking style, posture, eye movements, and body language. Clips of the act flooded social media, with fans praising Sunil’s unmatched talent in mimicry and comedy. The videos quickly climbed the trending charts on multiple platforms.

The highlight of the moment came when Aamir Khan himself reacted to Sunil’s performance. Speaking to one of the media houses, Aamir said, “I wouldn’t even call it an imitation. It looked so real that I felt like I was watching myself. I saw a short clip. Now I’m going to watch the whole episode. But what I saw was priceless. I laughed so hard I couldn’t breathe!!”

He further added that while some stars feel upset when someone mimics them, he thoroughly enjoyed it, “There was no malice in it. I was the one who laughed the loudest.” This wholesome reaction from Aamir has won fans’ hearts even more. Social media users are calling Sunil Grover a legend of comedy. Whether he imitates Salman Khan, Gulzar, or any other celebrity, he is known for paying attention to the tiniest details.

The collective admiration proves once again why Sunil Grover is considered one of India’s finest comedic performers. The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show is currently streaming on Netflix, with its latest season premiering on December 20th. The opening episode featured global star Priyanka Chopra. In the episode where Sunil mimicked Aamir Khan, actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday appeared as special guests.