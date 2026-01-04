Road Minister Nitin Gadkari Shares Funny and Surprising Personal Stories on Farah Khan’s YouTube Channel

India’s Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, is one of the most popular political figures on social media today. With more than 1.3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and frequent appearances on creators’ podcasts, he continues to stay connected with millions of people. Recently, Gadkari appeared on filmmaker Farah Khan’s YouTube channel, where he openly discussed his personal life, political journey, and some humorous incidents that come with being a high-ranking minister.

Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari Shared Story With Farah

The episode also featured Gadkari’s wife Kanchan Gadkari, Farah Khan, and Farah’s cook Dilip making it a lively and candid conversation. Farah began the interview with questions about Gadkari’s personal life, especially his marriage. When she asked him about his wedding anniversary, Gadkari looked confused and said, “I think she will tell you.” Farah immediately teased him, “Just like every other man, he has forgotten his wedding anniversary!”

Nitin Gadkari

Kanchan then reminded him that they had been married for 41 years, after which Gadkari finally recalled the date. The light-hearted moment left everyone laughing. At one point, Farah’s cook Dilip repeatedly requested Gadkari to get a small road constructed in his village. Annoyed by his persistence, Farah jokingly said the minister should build a road right through Dilip’s house.

Farah Khan

Before Gadkari could respond, Kanchan added, “Then he won’t have a house anymore… just like my father’s house was taken away.” A shocked Farah turned to Gadkari, who calmly smiled and said, “I demolished her father’s house because we had to expand the road.” When Farah asked whether he built a new house for them, Gadkari replied, “No new house. I just gave them compensation.”

Farah Khan

The surprising honesty left everyone laughing, highlighting the unusual realities of being married to a minister. Gadkari also revealed that Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were once his neighbors. He said, “Sonia Gandhi lives here. Manmohan Singh used to live here. We used to visit their house. I used to feed their peacocks.” The unexpected friendship between political rivals added a warm, human touch to the conversation.