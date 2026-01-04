Sonam Bajwa Faces Backlash for Dancing in a Short Dress at Goa Club; Netizens Claim She “Insulted Punjabi Culture”

Punjabi and Bollywood actress Sonam Bajwa has landed in controversy once again after a video of her New Year’s Eve celebration went viral. The actress, who was seen dancing at a club in Goa, is being criticized by a section of Punjabi social media users for wearing a short dress. Several people claimed that Sonam Bajwa’s outfit was against Punjabi culture, sparking an online debate.

Sonam, who will soon be seen in the upcoming film Border 2, recently grabbed attention with her graceful appearance in the song ‘Sandese Aate Hain’. However, while the song brought her praise, her club performance has triggered a fresh wave of negativity. As per a media report, a social media user shared the viral video and called Sonam Bajwa a failed heroine. The user further commented that her short dress was not Punjabi culture.

Some even compared the current situation to past decades, saying, “Such indecency didn’t happen during the time of the militants.” This severe backlash reflects how polarized reactions to celebrities’ personal choices can be on social media. This is not the first time Sonam Bajwa has faced public outrage. Over the years, she has been involved in multiple controversies.

While filming the Punjabi movie ‘Pitt Siyaapa’ in Fatehgarh Sahib, Sonam reportedly shot scenes inside a mosque. Punjab’s Shahi Imam, Mohammad Usman Ludhianvi, claimed she crossed all limits and accused her of eating and drinking inside the mosque, something considered deeply disrespectful. A complaint was filed, and demands for her arrest were raised. Sonam later apologized.

The actress was also criticized for smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol in one of her films, which some viewers considered inappropriate. In 2021, Sonam sparked debate when she referred to actress Shehnaaz Gill as a controversy queen, leading to backlash from Shehnaaz’s fanbase. Old tweets resurfaced in which Sonam wrote, “I follow Jesus but I am not a religious Christian.” She was accused of religious conversion, leading to further trolling.