“Food Served Had Insects”, Sanjay Dutt Opens Up About His Hardships in Jail; Paparazzi Reveals Shocking Memories

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is once again in the spotlight due to his role in Dhurandhar, where he plays SP Chaudhary Aslam. Along with the film’s buzz, a recent revelation by well-known paparazzi has brought Sanjay Dutt’s old stories back into discussion. The reporter shared how Sanjay Dutt would jokingly force photographers to drink alcohol and also how the actor supported him during tough phases.

Sanjay Dutt On His Jail Days

But beyond his fun-loving personality, Sanjay Dutt has also endured some of the darkest moments of his life, especially his years in prison. Sanjay Dutt’s life turned upside down after the 1993 Mumbai blasts case. During the investigation, an AK-56 rifle was recovered from his house, leading to his arrest and, ultimately, a six-year prison sentence under the Arms Act.

After serving several years at Yerwada Jail, Sanjay Dutt revealed shocking details of his time behind bars. At a press conference after his release, he said, he was kept in solitary confinement for security reasons. He survived for months on gram dal and rajgira, a grain he said even cows and goats wouldn’t eat. Many times, the food served had insects, yet he ate it just for protein. When he entered jail, he weighed 100 kg, but by the time he came out, his weight had dropped to 40 kg.

His mornings in jail often began with crying due to the harsh conditions. In an interview with one of the media houses, Sanjay Dutt openly criticized the outdated system inside Indian jails. He said the rules seemed unchanged from the British era and that prisoners often felt helpless under the authority of the jail staff. He also clarified that he wasn’t given any VIP treatment, in fact, he believed he was treated even worse than regular inmates.

Despite these hardships, Sanjay Dutt returned stronger and continues to win the hearts of fans. Even after coming out of the jail he gave several hit films in Bollywood. His latest film Dhurandhar along with Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna has once again put him in the limelight, reminding audiences of both his resilience and powerful screen presence.