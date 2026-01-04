Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Announce Separation After 14 Years of Marriage, Will Continue Co-Parenting

Popular television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have officially announced their separation. In a joint Instagram statement, the duo revealed that they have decided to part ways after 14 years of marriage. Despite ending their relationship, they confirmed that they will continue to co-parent their three children with love and responsibility. The actors, who tied the knot in 2011, were among the most loved celebrity couples on Indian television.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij Parted Ways

Their love story began years earlier, leading to a beautiful marriage that fans admired deeply. However, the separation announcement has left many shocked, as the pair was always seen as strong and supportive of each other. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s bond was often highlighted through their public appearances and personal stories. One such incident from 2016 resurfaced after their separation news, when Jay got into an altercation at a Mumbai club while protecting Mahhi.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s Post

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Reveals He Still Hasn’t Received His Prize Car, Shares Details of Hosting a Grand Ambani Event

At that time, rumours about tension in their marriage had started circulating. Amid these reports, another shocking news came forward: Jay had confronted a man who was allegedly misbehaving with Mahhi at a club in Santa Cruz around midnight. According to a media report, Jay and Mahhi were at the club with Mahhi’s brother and actor Kunwar Amarjeet Singh.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij

While they were at the bar, a man standing nearby began staring persistently at Mahhi. Though Jay tried to ignore it initially, the continuous uncomfortable gaze forced the couple to shift to another table. Shockingly, the same man followed them and stood shamelessly in front of Mahhi again. When Jay questioned him, the man claimed he only wanted to say “hi,” but refused to move away.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij

The situation escalated to such an extent that Jay and others almost had to push him out of the club. Club staff eventually intervened to separate Jay and the man before the matter worsened. Speaking about the incident back then, Mahhi Vij had expressed how disturbing the situation was for her. She said, “He made me extremely uncomfortable. My brother told him I was married, but he kept staring. If he had been a fan, we would’ve understood and respected that, but he wasn’t. What he did was completely wrong.” The incident had sparked widespread discussion about women’s safety, especially in public spaces like clubs.