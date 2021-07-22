Recently, Actor Arjun Kapoor’s latest Instagram handle pictures have grabbed the attention of his fans and celebrities for his physical transformation. The actor Arjun Kapoor has lost a lot of weight and has been flaunting his fitter body in his new photoshoot pictures. However, the journey to being fit hasn’t been easy for the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar star because of certain health issues.



Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s latest physical transformation has left his enthusiasts surprised. “Not many know, but I have been battling obesity for the longest time. I was just not a fat kid, it was a health issue. It hasn’t been easy. My underlying health condition has always made it a struggle for me to constantly stay a certain size,” Arjun Kapoor shared in his latest interview.



At the age of 16, Kapoor weighed 150 kgs. But before making his debut in Bollywood, he followed a rigorous fitness regime and stunned everyone with his body transformation. However, a few years later the actor did put on some weight again, which led to social media trolling and body shaming on the internet. And, staying positive amid the negativity did make things difficult for him.



Arjun Kapoor said, “The pressure to be relevant in the industry is immense and the negativity does get to you. When my films weren’t working to the level that I expected them to, the negativity just mounted. The triggers that had caused my health issue in the first place came back, but I tried hard to keep going and make every day count. When you are constantly engulfed in work, you don’t realize the slide that you could be going through. You could be crumbling from inside while putting on a brave face. It happened to me; it happens to a lot of people.”

Regardless, the success of his last release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar did help Kapoor in achieving a better physique. “The success of this film meant a lot for me. I have been able to achieve a better physique and I credit my state of mind to be a huge factor for this,” Arjun Kapoor shared.



Presently, the actor Arjun Kapoor is working on his next, Ek Villain 2. He is also looking forward to the release of Bhoot Police which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.



Arjun Kapoor’s Career life:

Arjun Kapoor is an Indian film actor who appears in Hindi films. The son of film producers Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor, and a half-brother to actress Janhvi Kapoor, he initially worked as an associate producer on his father’s productions No Entry in 2005 and Wanted in 2009.



Before making his acting debut with the 2012 action romance Ishaqzaade and subsequently appeared in several films, including the crime drama Gunday in 2014, the coming-of-age romantic comedy 2 States in 2014, the English road comedy Finding Fanny in 2014, and the satire Ki & Ka in 2016.