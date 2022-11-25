‘Arrogant Woman’, Dipika Kakar Gets Trolled For Showing Attitude To Man Who Saved Her From Falling!

TV heroine Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved actresses in the industry. She surely knows how to keep her fans engaged even at a time when she is not doing any show on small screen. Not a long time ago, she grabbed headlines for soaking herself in the preparations of her sister-in-law, Saba Ibrahim’s wedding. Netizens hailed her for being so participating in it and also gave her the tag of ‘Best bahu’. But recently, the actress got under the radar of trollers.

In a video that is going increasingly viral on social media, Dipika is captured showing attitude to a man who saved her from tripping over her high heels. The clip begins with the actress walking out of an award show. She is dressed up in a gorgeous black suit. As she moves forward, there comes a moment where she almost slips to the ground. But luckily, a man who is besides her saves her from a nasty fall and helps her in regaining her balance.

It is at this point that Dipika leaves everyone disappointed with her reaction to the gentleman’s helpful gesture. She held up her hands asking the man to not touch her and maintain distance. She is heard saying, ‘it’s okay, it’s okay’ before giving the guy an angry look.

As soon as netizens noticed this behavior of Dipika, they started trolling her. “Unnecessary attitude….. He was genuinely trying to help her. It would hv been good if she had fallen.. let her be on her own”, read one comment. Another wrote, “What an arrogant woman. That decent human being was only being a gentleman trying to prevent her from falling. The foolish behaviour of such a shallow woman.. May god bless that man for being a gentleman in this day and age.” A third one stated, “This is real face if her..vlog mai sab acting ache bane ki.” Another said, “Bhalai ka jamana nai raha.”

For the unversed, Dipika Kakar stepped into acting 12 years ago. Her popular daily soap Sasural Simar Ka won her a genuine fandom and after playing the titular role in the show, she became a household name. She was last seen in Kahan Hum Kahan Tum alongside Karan Grover.