Asim Riaz Gave An Open Threat To His Co-Host Abhishek Malhan On Instagram, Video Went Viral On Social Media

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and social media influencer Asim Riaz often remains in the news due to his anger. Due to this, he was first removed from Rohit Shetty’s ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and recently from ‘Battleground’ after misbehaving with Rubina Dilaik. After this, he also had a fight with Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insan. There was a scuffle between them in ‘Battleground’ itself. Now, a video of Asim Riaz threatening Abhishek Malhan is going viral.

Let us tell you that this video seems to be from a club in Mumbai, in which Asim Riaz is very angry and is raging at Abhishek. Asim Riaz is calling Abhishek Malhan ‘two-penny’ and also abuses him. Asim Riaz then says that he is not afraid of anyone and he is enough alone. He said, ‘I will not be afraid of anyone. I will not call anyone. I am enough alone.’ This video of Asim went viral in no time, on Abhishek Malhan’s fans pounced on him.

Fukra Insan’s fans asked Asim to control his words. One user wrote, ‘So much arrogance is not good.’ Another user wrote, ‘One day no one will care about him. Steroids have become too much today.’ One wrote, ‘He is asking for fame again.’ In fact, after the fight with Abhishek Malhan, the makers had thrown Asim Riaz out of ‘Battleground’. But Asim had claimed that he had left the show of his own will.

Let us tell you that Asim Riaz was the gang leader in this show, and Rubina Dilaik and Abhishek Malhan were the co-leaders of the gang. Asim had a fight with both of them, and Asim was evicted. Later, Vishal Singh told the media that the makers themselves had evicted Asim Riaz from the show, and the reason for this was a condition of Abhishek.