‘House Arrest’ Showmakers Apologized To Hindu Organization Bajrang Dal After Constant Backlash On Social Media

There is widespread protest and outrage over the show ‘House Arrest’ hosted by Ajaz Khan that aired on the digital platform Ullu App. A summons has also been issued to Ajaz Khan and the producers regarding the matter. Ullu App has apologized to the Hindu organization Bajrang Dal after removing all the episodes of the show. Bajrang Dal had filed a complaint regarding the show ‘House Arrest’ on the Ullu App.

Seeing the matter heating up, Ullu App removed all the shows of House Arrest and has formally written a letter to Bajrang Dal and apologized to them. Ullu App apologized and wrote, ‘We want to tell you that all the episodes of the show were removed 3-4 days ago. This release was the result of oversight and negligence of the internal team, which we believe. As a law-abiding organization, we apologize for any inconvenience caused by the release of the show.’

The app further said, ‘We appreciate your vigilance and proactive approach in bringing this matter to our attention. Once again, we regret any inconvenience or disruption caused by this.’ Based on a complaint by Bajrang Dal activist Gautam Ravariya, alleging hurting religious sentiments and showing women in a vulgar way, Mumbai’s Amboli police registered an FIR against producer Rajkumar Pandey and host Ajaz Khan.

Let us tell you that the police had registered a case under various sections of the BNS. Gautam Ravariya said in his statement that he came to know about the ‘House Arrest’ web series, which showed objectionable language and scenes against women. He alleged that this content insults ‘goddess-like women’. The Bajrang Dal activist said that he had received several complaints about the show through social media and text messages. When he investigated the show, he found that this web series is not only available on the Ullu app, but its links are also being shared on social media platforms.