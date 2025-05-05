‘He Used To Tell Very Dirty Jokes, But He Is Also Very Kind’, Sharmila Tagore Opened Up On Her Relationship With Dharmendra

Dharmendra is known as one of the most handsome stars of Indian cinema. The Sholay actor is admired for his charm, strong body, and great sense of humour. Actress Sharmila Tagore, who worked with him in ‘Chupke Chupke’, once made a shocking revelation about his playful side. The veteran actress appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ with Manoj Bajpayee, in which she spoke about Dharmendra’s sense of humour on the sets.

Sharmila Tagore

In this upcoming episode, Kapil asked the veteran actress to talk about her co-stars. The Amar Prem actress praised Dharmendra’s humour and shared that it was a lot of fun working with him, and also had a good experience with Shashi Kapoor. Sharmila also revealed that Dharmendra is very funny. She said, ‘He is also very kind. But he tells very dirty jokes.

Sharmila Tagore

Let us tell you that Sharmila Tagore’s pairing with Rajesh Khanna in ‘Amar Prem’ was loved by the audience, but the actress revealed that Kaka was not her favourite co-star. In the same interview, Sharmila named Sanjeev Kumar as her favourite. She recalled working with him in two shifts in a single day, like she used to shoot for ‘Faraar’ in the morning and ‘Mausam’ in the evening.

Sharmila Tagore

She further described Sanjeev Kumar as a wonderful human being and expressed grief over his untimely death. When asked about actors who were hesitant to dance, Sharmila jokingly called Sanjeev Kumar a timid dancer. In an interview with one of the media houses, Sharmila Tagore recalled her work with Dharmendra in films like Anupama, Satyakam, and Chupke Chupke. She shared that they both had the same birthday and worked together on many memorable hits of the 1960s. Sharmila also revealed that they were going to come together again for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, but she had to withdraw from it due to health problems.