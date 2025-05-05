Do You Know About This Actress Who Married An Underworld Don And Was Involved In Bombay Blast?

There have been many actresses in Bollywood who were at the peak of their careers and were doing well in the entertainment industry. But their connection with the underworld ruined their career and personal life. We know quite well what has happened with Mandakini and Monica Bedi, but there was another such actress who had a strong influence in the 60s-70s and was married to an underworld don.



Hina Kausar

It was also said that the actress was also guilty of the Mumbai bomb blast. But after the death of her husband, she disappeared in such a way that no one could find her. Her father was a famous filmmaker and her mother Nigar Sultana was also a popular heroine of her time. After her husband’s death, she started living the life of a widow. Her father died in 1971, and it was a big shock for her because she was starting her career in films then.

Hina Kausar

Let us tell you that this actress’s name is Hina Kausar, who was the daughter of famous filmmaker K. Asif, who was famous for directing films like ‘Mughal-e-Azam’. Hina Kausar wanted to become an actress like her mother, and that is why she stepped into films. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the 1970 film ‘Holi Aayi Re’. A year after this, her father, K. Asif, died, after which she was shocked, but somehow managed to control herself and continued working in films.

Hina Kausar

Hina appeared in the film ‘Adalat’ with Amitabh Bachchan in which she played Amitabh’s sister. Waheeda Rehman was also in the film. After this, in the year 1991, Hina Kausar married underworld don Iqbal Mirchi. Hina was Iqbal Mirchi’s second wife. But when Iqbal Mirchi’s name came up in the Mumbai blasts, he fled from India. After this, Hina Kausar also left the country. According to reports, both of them fled and later went to London and she had no children.