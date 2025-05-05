Vivek Agnihotri Slams Trump’s 100% Tariff On Films Made Outside Of US, Warns Of ‘Total Collapse’ Of Indian Cinema

Indian filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has raised strong objections to former US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 100% tariff on all foreign-produced movies, warning that the move could devastate India’s already struggling film industry. The announcement, made by Trump on Truth Social, has sparked widespread concern across global cinema communities.

Calling the decision “disastrous,” Agnihotri took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his dismay. “If this absurdity prevails, India’s struggling film industry will collapse entirely, with no one to save it,” wrote the Kashmir Files director.

Trump’s latest proposal stems from his claim that Hollywood is facing a “fast death,” blaming foreign governments for allegedly luring American filmmakers with lucrative incentives. Declaring it a “national security threat,” Trump has directed US authorities to begin the process of imposing a blanket 100% tariff on all imported films. “We want movies made in America, again!” he wrote.

In response, Agnihotri urged Indian cinema’s power players to unite and act swiftly. “Indian film leaders must wake up, unite, and fight this threat instead of chasing paparazzi and self-glorification,” he posted, cautioning against apathy.

It remains unclear whether the tariffs will affect streaming platform releases or only theatrical imports, or how they will be calculated—based on production budgets, distribution deals, or box office collections.

Trump’s protectionist move follows his appointment of Hollywood veterans Jon Voight, Sylvester Stallone, and Mel Gibson as cultural ambassadors with the aim of revitalising the US film industry. At the time, he had said their job was to bring Hollywood back “bigger, better and stronger than ever before.”