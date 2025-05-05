Siddhant Chaturvedi Backs Babil Khan Amid Controversy, Urges Fans To ‘Stop Looking For Drama’

Siddhant Chaturvedi, a close friend and fellow actor of Babil Khan, has come forward in his support, calling for an end to the unnecessary drama and urging people to stop spreading rumours. For those still catching up, a video went viral in the early hours of May 4, 2025, after a Reddit thread surfaced showing a now-deleted clip of the actor’s alleged meltdown, in which they appeared to call out the industry.

Siddhant Chaturvedi Shows Support for Close Friend Babil Khan

While the viral clip sparked mixed reactions online, some even expressing concern for Babil Khan’s well-being, his close friends Raghav Juyal and Siddhant Chaturvedi stood by him. Siddhant took to his Instagram Stories to share unseen moments featuring the Qala actor, accompanied by a strongly worded message that read:

“I usually never engage in sh*t written about me and my colleagues, but this one’s personal. So to all the Redditors, Gossip columns, and media portals of the internet. Stop. We love to hate and hate to love, is this what we’ve come to? Stop looking for Drama here, all of us are working hard to bring drama to you on your screens. Shayad wahan thodi kami reh gai hogi ki aap hamari neeji zindagi mein wo dhoondhne lage ho? Koshish jaari hai hamari taraf se, Aur aap bhi Koshish karein ki koi bhi judgment dene se pehle ek baar soch lein. Peace out.”

Siddhant also posted unseen moments with Babil, including a video from a jamming session where the two sang “Wake Me Up” by Avicii. In another heartfelt clip, Babil is seen scribbling his thoughts, saying, “Mujhe itihaas likhna hai, kitaab nahi”.

Raghav Juyal Responds to Babil Khan’s Emotional Outburst

Babil’s close friend Raghav Juyal stood by him, showing support by sharing Team Babil’s official statement on his Instagram feed. Alongside the repost, Raghav voiced his solidarity with the actor, writing: “BABIL is my family, and I am always with him no matter what.”

In a conversation with The Times of India, Raghav Juyal addressed the incident involving Babil, noting that Babil has been navigating a difficult period. Raghav shared his initial confusion over being called “rude,” only to later understand that it may have stemmed from a simple miscommunication. Expressing concern, the Kill actor revealed that he also reached out to Babil’s mother, Sutapa Sikdar, to discuss the matter further. He stated:

“He is obviously very disturbed… I spoke to his mother, Sutapa ma’am, and she says he is going through an anxiety attack… He needs to rest, he needs to understand we are all there for him… Babil meant to say I and some others were among those who had been supportive, while some others had been rude. It came out all mixed up.”

Babil Khan’s Team Responds to the Incident

On the morning of Sunday, May 4, 2025, multiple video clips surfaced online showing Babil in tears as he voiced his disillusionment with the film industry, mentioning names such as Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Arjun Kapoor, and others. The emotional footage quickly fueled widespread speculation, with many interpreting his comments as a pointed criticism of these celebrities.

In an official statement, they explained that the actor was having a difficult day and that the video was misinterpreted. They emphasized that Babil was sincerely appreciating his peers for their dedication and efforts to restore authenticity in cinema. However, his remarks were taken out of context and exaggerated, leading to the mistaken impression that he was criticizing them.