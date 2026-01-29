“At Least We Were Together,” Parmeet Sethi and Archana Puran Singh Recall Struggles, Failed Business, and Depression

Bollywood couple Parmeet Sethi and Archana Puran Singh have stood by each other for nearly four decades, proving that love can survive even the toughest storms. Through Archana’s YouTube channel, the duo has been candidly opening up about their personal journey, including heartbreaks, failures, financial crises, and the odds stacked against their relationship.



In the second episode of Archana’s new YouTube series “Pyaar Dosti Hai,” the couple reflected on the difficult early years of their marriage, a time marked by failed businesses, career uncertainty, and people predicting their downfall. Recalling her early days with Parmeet, Archana spoke with brutal honesty and humor. She told him, “In today’s Gen Z parlance, you were a red flag. People say that about guys who aren’t earning or aren’t settled.”

Archana explained that at the time, Parmeet being seven years younger than her was also considered a major issue. Even their priest had warned them against getting married. “Our priest said, ‘Based on your horoscope, I would have advised you against marriage.’ He told us we would go through a lot in the early years,” she shared. Parmeet Sethi recalled a particularly dark phase when his clothing business collapsed, leaving him emotionally and financially shattered.

Parmeet said, “I had started a clothing business, received good orders from Europe, and even set up a factory in Bengaluru. Everything was going well, and then suddenly all the orders were canceled. Big brands suffered losses, and everything collapsed for me.” Emotionally broken, Parmeet remembered calling Archana from an STD booth, crying. “I told you my entire business was ruined and asked, ‘What should I do?’ You simply said, ‘Come back.’ That support is rare.”

Parmeet revealed that after losing his business, he fell into depression and struggled to even get out of bed. Watching Archana at work changed his perspective on life and career. He recalled an incident when one of Archana’s producers visited her home. Parmeet said, “You told him, ‘Leave the cheque. If it clears, I’ll give you shooting dates.’ I thought, ‘This is a great business.’ In my business, money came after months, if at all.”