Tara Sutaria Shares Adorable Selfies With Veer Pahariya And Orry, Calls Them ‘My Hearts’; Deets Inside!

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria recently delighted fans by sharing Instagram photos from a cosy night out with boyfriend Veer Pahariya and close friend Orry. The actress offered a peek into the intimate evening by reposting a candid selfie collage originally shared by Orry. Set against a relaxed party backdrop, the pictures captured warm, unguarded moments.

In one selfie, Orry posed alongside Veer, smiling for the camera. Another image showed Orry with Tara, highlighting their easy camaraderie. The snapshots reflected a laid-back celebration, giving followers a charming glimpse into Tara’s personal life and friendships during memorable evenings shared away from flashing lights together privately.

Tara Shares Heartfelt Post as Apurva Showcases Her Strength

Tara re-shared the pictures on her Instagram Stories, adding a heartfelt caption that read, “Aw my (red heart emoji)’s,” showing her fondness for those featured. Professionally, Tara was last seen in the film Apurva.

The movie also features Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dhairya Karwa. Set against the rugged backdrop of Chambal, the story centers on an ordinary woman thrust into extreme situations, highlighting her resilience and determination to survive against all odds, while confronting danger, fear, and relentless adversity head-on alone.

A Multilingual Action Spectacle Set for a Grand Global Release

She will next appear in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, scheduled for theatrical release on March 19. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the action-drama spectacle has been shot simultaneously in English and Kannada. Besides these versions, the film will also be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages, promising a visually rich narrative crafted for diverse audiences worldwide.

It also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair. Produced jointly by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is poised to light up the festive season with a grand nationwide and worldwide theatrical release, promising scale, spectacle, and broad audience appeal everywhere.

On Work Front

Veer marked his acting debut in 2025 with the aerial action film Sky Force. The movie focuses on India’s first airstrike on Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war. Sky Force features Akshay Kumar, Veer, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur, and is directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur alongside Sandeep Kewlani. The film blends patriotism, high-octane aerial combat, and drama while highlighting bravery, strategy, sacrifice, and historical significance.