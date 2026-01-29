Camila Morrone And Leonardo DiCaprio End 5-Year Relationship Ahead Of Her 25th Birthday: Read Here!

Camila Morrone is gearing up to appear in the Duffer Brothers’ upcoming series, Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, whose first look was unveiled recently. As anticipation builds, here’s a look back at her past relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. Camila has emerged as one of Hollywood’s promising young actresses in recent years. Before finding success on screen, she enjoyed a thriving modelling career. She began modelling in 2016, working with Victoria’s Secret and walking the runway for luxury label Moschino. That same year, she also appeared on the cover of Vogue Turkey, marking an early milestone in her career.

It is noteworthy that she has since gone on to model for several prominent brands, including Sephora, Calvin Klein, Brilliant Earth, and Chanel. In July 2024, Camila was also announced as the brand ambassador for NARS. Turning to her acting career, she made her debut in 2013 with James Franco’s film Bukowski. She then stepped away from acting for a few years before making her return in 2018 with the action thriller Death Wish.

Some of Camila’s most notable projects since then include Never Goin’ Back, Daisy Jones & The Six, Marmalade, and The Night Manager. Fans can look forward to seeing more of her on screen this year, as she is set to star in the Duffer Brothers’ upcoming project, Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, whose first look was unveiled on January 27, 2026.

As Camila Morrone continues to gain attention for her work, curiosity around her personal life has also grown. For those unaware, the actress was previously in a long-term relationship with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. If you’re keen to know more about their journey—from when they were first linked to their eventual breakup—read on.

Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Leaving Camila Morrone’s Home, Fueling Romance Buzz

Since mid-2017, Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio had been spotted at several of the same high-profile events, including the Cannes amFAR Gala in May and an Art Basel gathering in Miami Beach in early December 2017. However, speculation about a possible relationship only began on December 16, 2017, when Leonardo was seen leaving Camila’s Los Angeles residence. Around that time, a report by Us Weekly claimed the two were “hooking up.” Although the rumours surfaced months after Leonardo’s breakup with model Nina Agdal, neither he nor Camila officially confirmed whether they were romantically involved.

In late December 2017, during the holiday season, Leonardo and Camila were reported to have spent time together in Colorado, where they were accompanied by Tobey Maguire and his two children. Speaking to People at the time, a source close to the pair said the families are longtime friends and share a close bond. Following the getaway, Camila and Leonardo were later seen flying back to Los Angeles on a private jet in early January 2018.

Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Bonding With Girlfriend Camila Morrone’s Mom

On July 31, 2018, photos shared by Just Jared captured Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone aboard a yacht in Antibes, France. The pair were not alone, as they were also seen enjoying time with Camila’s mother, Lucila Solá. Reports at the time noted that Leonardo was on a break from shooting his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

During the Fourth of July weekend in 2022, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone chose to spend the holiday together at a beach in Malibu, California. Paparazzi snapped Leonardo enjoying a cheerful time on the deck with friends, while other photos captured Camila strolling along the shore below with her dogs.