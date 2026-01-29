Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Steal the Show at Actress’s Bestfriend Wedding, Photos Go Viral

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently made heads turn as they attended a wedding in New York, and pictures from the celebration are now taking social media by storm. The wedding was of Deepika Padukone’s best friend, Sneha Ramachander, who tied the knot with Chris Rossi. From Ranveer’s infectious energy on the dance floor to Deepika’s effortless elegance, the duo once again proved why they are among Bollywood’s most loved couples.

Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Sets the Dance Floor on Fire

Photos that surfaced on Reddit show Ranveer Singh in his element, dancing with full enthusiasm and lighting up the celebration with his trademark energy. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over his joyful vibe, calling him the life of the party. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone grabbed attention with her stunning look, exuding grace and charm. In several pictures, she is seen posing with the bride, groom, and close friends, making the occasion even more special.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Also Read: “At Least We Were Together,” Parmeet Sethi and Archana Puran Singh Recall Struggles, Failed Business, and Depression

As the photos made their way across social media platforms, fans flooded the comment sections with love and admiration. One fan wrote, “Dua’s Mama, you look so beautiful,” while another commented, “Oh my God, Deepika! You both look amazing.” The candid moments from the wedding have been widely shared, with fans appreciating how grounded and joyful the couple looked at the intimate celebration.

Ranveer Singh

Deepika’s best friend Sneha Ramachander married Chris Rossi in a beautiful ceremony attended by close friends and family. Deepika’s presence by the bride’s side highlighted their strong bond, making the wedding even more special for fans following the actress. On the professional front, Deepika Padukone has an exciting lineup ahead. She will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s “King,” starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.



Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

The film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma, and is slated for release in 2026. Apart from this, Deepika also has Atlee’s upcoming action film with Allu Arjun in the pipeline, along with Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra: Part 2,” which fans are eagerly waiting for.