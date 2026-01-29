Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Second Son’s Name; Abhishek Kumar’s Vlog Steals the Spotlight

Popular comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their second son in December 2025, bringing immense joy to their family and fans. The couple had lovingly nicknamed their newborn Kaju, but they kept his real name under wraps until now. The curiosity around their baby’s name finally ended after TV actor Abhishek Kumar shared a vlog from the naming ceremony, unintentionally revealing the name before the parents made an official announcement.

Abhishek Kumar’s Vlog Reveals Baby Kaju’s Real Name

Abhishek Kumar recently uploaded a new vlog on YouTube, giving fans a glimpse into Bharti and Harsh’s son’s naming ceremony. In the video, Harsh is seen announcing that the time has come to reveal the real name of their brave son. The moment unfolds when Lakshya opens a conch-shaped object, revealing the baby’s name in front of family and close friends. It is then disclosed that baby Kaju’s real name is Yashveer.

Abhishek captured the special moment on camera and shared it with his viewers, much to the delight and surprise of fans. The vlog also features several familiar faces from the television industry. Aly Goni is seen attending the ceremony, and in a fun moment, Abhishek asked him about his marriage plans with Jasmin Bhasin. Replying playfully, Aly said, “Don’t say anything about it, the photo will come straight away,” leaving fans amused.

Abhishek also mentioned that his own house is still under construction, which is why he hasn’t given a home tour yet. He assured viewers that he would share it once the work is complete. The vlog shows Abhishek arriving at Bharti Singh’s house, where a Satyanarayan Katha and Namkaran ceremony were organized. Celebrities like Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah were also seen at the celebration, along with Ankita Lokhande’s mother.

Guests enjoyed starters and lunch before the much-awaited name reveal took place, making it a warm and intimate family gathering. Soon after the vlog went live, fans flooded the comment section with reactions. One user wrote, “Wow, you revealed the name before Bharti,” while another commented, “You revealed the name!” Interestingly, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa shared an official post shortly after, confirming that their son’s name is indeed Yashveer, putting all speculation to rest.