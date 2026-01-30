“I Will Always Tease You,” Maniesh Paul Celebrates 19 Years of Marriage With Wife Sanyukta Paul

Popular actor and television host Maniesh Paul is clearly in a romantic and grateful phase of life. On Thursday, the entertainer celebrated 19 years of marriage with his wife Sanyukta Paul, and marked the special occasion with a heartfelt yet playful post on social media that instantly won hearts. Taking to Instagram, Maniesh Paul shared a romantic photo of himself with Sanyukta along with two videos of the couple walking together, radiating warmth and togetherness.

The post quickly received immense love from fans, celebrities, and close friends, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Expressing his deep love and appreciation for his wife, Maniesh wrote an emotional caption that reflected the journey of nearly two decades together. He acknowledged the highs and lows of life and credited Sanyukta for being his constant support.

“Happy anniversary Sanyukta, the years have flown by in the blink of an eye… Life will be easy… Life will be hard… It will be smooth… It will be ups and downs… To get back to my best self, you are enough… I love you,” he wrote. Adding his signature humor, the actor ended the post on a light-hearted note, “P.S. But I will always tease you… That will never change.” Maniesh Paul and Sanyukta Paul’s love story is straight out of a Bollywood romance.

The couple met during their school days and were in a long-term relationship before finally tying the knot in 2007. Over the years, they have stood by each other through personal and professional milestones. The couple is proud parents to two children, a daughter born in 2011 and a son born in 2016 and Maniesh often shares glimpses of his life as a devoted husband and father on social media.

Earlier this month, on January 9, Maniesh Paul also penned an emotional post on his daughter’s birthday, once again showcasing his softer side. Calling her his “Dil”, he shared a series of pictures and expressed his wish that they always continue to laugh at their inside jokes. “You’ll be 15 in no time!!! My heart, wishing you a very happy birthday. May we always keep laughing at our silly things, which only we understand. I love you so much,” he wrote.