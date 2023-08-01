Athiya Shetty Walks The Ramp, KL Rahul Calls Her ‘My Stunning Wife’; Fans Say ‘She’s A Born Model’

Actress Athiya Shetty wowed the audience as she walked the ramp at India Couture Week 2023. Donning an embroidered cream dress, jewelry, and heels, she exuded elegance with glamorous makeup and a neat bun. Fans and their husband KL Rahul showered her with praise.

Athiya, the Showstopper:

Athiya Shetty graced the ramp as the showstopper for renowned designer Anamika Khanna. Her captivating presence and impeccable walk received immense admiration from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Video clips of her ramp walk flooded social media, with comments praising her model-like grace and beauty.

Fans Root for Her Modeling Talent:

Social media erupted with fans expressing regret that Athiya did not pursue a career in modeling. Many believed she was born to be a model, and her ramp walk was the best of the entire fashion week. Her radiant stage presence garnered compliments, leaving an indelible impression.

Endorsements from Ileana D’Cruz and KL Rahul:

Actress Ileana D’Cruz shared a video clip of Athiya’s stunning walk, praising her with awe-struck emoticons. Athiya’s response, “Ilu,” reflected her appreciation. Meanwhile, KL Rahul took to Instagram to express his admiration for his wife, calling her “my stunning wife” with heart emojis. Athiya reposted the clip with love-filled captions.

Love Blossoms: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty:

Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023, at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. Having been in a relationship for three years, they announced their wedding with heartfelt gratitude and love for their loved ones, seeking blessings for their journey of togetherness.

The Enchanting Ramp Walk:

Amidst glowing reviews of her ramp walk, Athiya’s choice of attire, adorned with elegant jewelry and high heels, further accentuated her charm. Her poise, glamorous makeup, and stylish bun perfectly complemented her embroidered cream long-sleeve dress.

Appreciation Overflow:

Fans and enthusiasts showered social media with applause, hailing Athiya’s missed opportunity as a supermodel. Her captivating presence and confidence evoked awe among the audience, making her a standout at the prestigious fashion event.

KL Rahul’s Proud Moment:

KL Rahul expressed his pride and love for Athiya, emphasizing her exceptional walk on the ramp. As he shared the clip on his Instagram, he referred to her as his “stunning wife,” further solidifying their bond.

Anamika Khanna’s Showstopper:

Renowned designer, Anamika Khanna chose Athiya Shetty as her showstopper, a decision that proved to be an absolute hit. Athiya’s stunning presence perfectly complemented Khanna’s creations, making for an unforgettable display.

A Star on the Rise:

As Athiya Shetty continues to impress with her acting skills and now her remarkable ramp walk, it’s evident that her talents have struck a chord with the audience. Whether on-screen or on the runway, she captivates hearts with her elegance and grace.

Athiya Shetty’s captivating ramp walk at India Couture Week 2023 has earned accolades from fans and celebrities. Her mesmerizing presence and potential as a supermodel have become the talk of the town, adding to her rising stardom in Bollywood.