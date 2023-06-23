BB OTT 2: ‘Outrightly Cheated On Her’, Palak Purswani’s BFF Simran Budharup Slams Avinash Sachdev!

Bigg Boss OTT is back with its second season. The contestants of the controversial show are grabbing a lot of eyeballs with their antics and confessions on the show. Ex couple Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani have also participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2. And their involvement in the show has become a talking point. The ex-pair has been spotted talking about what led to their breakup multiple times by now. However, Avinash’s recent statement regarding his separation from Palak has not gone down well with the latter’s BFF Simran Budharup.

In a recent episode, Avinash was heard having a conversation with his housemate Jiya Shankar. Jiya said that Palak told them that she and Avinash had parted ways because Avinash had fallen out of love. Jiya then told that after a week, Palak had been informing people that Avinash had cheated on her. To this, Avinash said that he didn’t cheat on Palak.

As soon as this footage came out, Palak’s friend Simran could not keep mum. She immediately took to her Instagram story and slammed Avinash. She shared the clip from the same episode and wrote, “I Was There To Witness Everything… Everything…What a liar! Avinash didn’t fall out of love, he outrightly cheated on my friend Palak Purswani when they were still together. He shamelessly broke her heart and trust. Your Hero No 1 is nothing but a #JhootaNo1.”

For the unknown, Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani dated each other for four years and even got engaged. The duo appeared together in dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Before Palak, Avinash was married to his Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir Shalmalee Desai. He has also dated his Chotti Bahu co-star Rubina Dilaik in the past.