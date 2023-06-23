This Habit Of Tamanna Bhatia Irritates Her Beau Vijay Verma The Most, Actor Reveals In A Shocking Truth!

Tamanna Bhatia, a well-known actress in the South Film Industry, has made news recently about her films, hot scenes and dating rumours. The actress’s show ‘Jee Karda’ is available on the popular OTT platform Amazon Prime. Fans are also looking forward to his upcoming web series ‘Lust Stories 2’. Tamannaah is widely debated not only in the media but also in real life. The actress has already spoken publicly about her connection with ‘Dahad’ actor Vijay Verma.

Tamanna Bhatia’s This Habit Irritates Vijay Verma

Tamanna recently said in an interview the attributes of Vijay she admires. Simultaneously, ‘Darlings’ actor Vijay Verma revealed in an interview with a media organisation what habit of Tamanna’s is that frustrates him a lot. During an interview, he was asked which of the actress’s habits he disliked. In response to this question, Vijay stated, ‘she is a too obsessive with workouts.

He Added, “That means she arranges her day around the workout.Tamanna doesn’t even finish her sleep because she goes to the gym. I remind her that it is very important to finish your sleep for a healthy lifestyle, but otherwise she will sleep for four hours and then go to the gym.”

Tamanna clarified about her gym freak nature

Tamanna clarified after Vijay Verma’s disclosure that she eats a lot and so cannot miss exercises. When Tamannaah was asked what one behaviour of Vijay’s she dislikes the most, she stated that she has nothing to say about the actor, but confessed that she loves to trouble him. Continues to look for fresh approaches.

Work front of Tamanna Bhatia And Vijay Verma

Tamannaah and Vijay will be seen together in the upcoming Netflix series ‘Lust Stories 2’. Aside from that, both are pretty open about their personal lives. Both have recently confirmed their relationship.